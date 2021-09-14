LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is giving away a limited number of free tickets to an L.A. Chargers game this weekend to those that get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Boyle Heights Tuesday and Wednesday.
The vaccine event is taking place at the LACDPH clinic, located at Eugene A. Obregon Park at 4021 East 1st St., from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday
Two tickets to the Chargers-Cowboys Sept. 19 tilt at SoFi Stadium will provided to those age 18 and older who receives their first or second dose while ticket supplies last. A total of 100 tickets are available over the two days.
Both appointments and walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment click here.