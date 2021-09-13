LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA was named the No. 1 public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report Monday for the fifth straight year.
In total, six schools in the University of California system placed in the top 10. UC Berkeley came in at No. 2 and UC Santa Barbara placed at No. 5. UC San Diego, UC Irvine and UC Davis placed eighth, ninth and tenth on the list, respectively.
“UCLA’s ranking as the top public university in the country five years running reaffirms what we already know: that this is a place where students of all backgrounds can thrive, where we invest in and support excellent teaching and where we set students up for success after graduation,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. “I hope every member of our community takes pride in what this ranking represents.”
Among national universities overall, UCLA came in at No. 20.
USC placed 27th, UC San Diego tied for 34th, UC Irvine tied for 36th and Pepperdine University in Malibu tied for 49th.
"These rankings underscore the world-class education UC provides," UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement. "Access, affordability, and excellence remain hallmarks of the University. We are pleased that U.S. News and World Report continues to recognize UC for its achievements."
