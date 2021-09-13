RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – The Sheriff of Riverside County is facing criticism for his stance on vaccine mandates.
On his podcast, called RSO Roundup, Sheriff Chad Bianco discussed why he will not be mandating vaccines for his employees.
Sheriff Bianco said he thinks it should be a personal choice that people discuss with their own doctors.
Some in the medical community, like the Riverside County Medical Association, said he was giving misinformation in the podcast.
"It has been shown by many studies the vaccine is very effective," said Dolores Green, executive director of the RCMA.
Bianco also added he is not ‘anti-vaccine’ but will not get vaccinated himself.