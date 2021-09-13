OCEANSIDE (CBSLA) — An Oceanside man was arrested Monday for being in possession of a machete, a bayonet, and other prohibited weapons near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Donald Craighead, 44, was arrested Monday morning after U.S. Capitol Police on patrol pulled him over in the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW. Craighead's Dodge Dakota pickup truck was spotted at about midnight, parked outside the DNC headquarters.
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021
The truck did not have a license plate, and instead had the picture of an American flag in that space. A swastika and other white supremacist symbols were painted on it. Inside the truck, officers saw a bayonet and a machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C.
Craighead told the officers he was "on patrol" and started talking about white supremacist ideology, according to U.S. Capitol Police.
It’s not clear if Craighead was planning to attend to any upcoming demonstrations or if he has ties to any previous cases in the area, officials said. The investigation into Craighead is continuing.