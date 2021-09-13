LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Hall will be lit up for ten days starting Monday evening to celebrate 200 years of independence from Spain for El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.
"The city of Los Angeles joins Central American Countries and Mexico to celebrate the bicentennial of their independence," Councilman Gil Cedillo said.
“With Latinos comprising at least 50% of the population of the city, or nearly 2 million, their connection to Mexico and Central America is profound. We recognize their historical and familial connections to the residents of Los Angeles by illuminating City Hall with the brilliance of the colors of their flags.”
On Monday City Hall will glow with the colors of El Salvador's flag, followed by Mexico's colors on Wednesday, Honduras' colors on Friday, Guatemala's colors on Sunday, Nicaragua's colors on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Costa Rica's colors on Thursday, Sept. 23.
“The histories and traditions of Mexico and our Central American neighbors have profoundly shaped the culture in California and, specifically, Los Angeles,” Councilman Kevin De Leon said. “The lighting of City Hall is meant to celebrate and remind us of our unbreakable bond with the cultural contributions that continue to influence our collective identity as a city.”
The lights at City Hall will be turned on each night at dusk.
