LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – British actress Tanya Fear, who had been reported missing, has been found safe and her family has been notified, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday.
Authorities were searching for the 31-year-old who went missing in Hollywood last week.
Tanya Fear was reported missing to Los Angeles police on Sept. 9.
Friends reported that she was last seen at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard. A Twitter account has been created to alert the public to her disappearance.
The actress has several credits on British television series, including "Doctor Who," "Midsomer Murders" and "Endeavour." She also appeared in the Netflix series "Spotless."
Her manager, Alex Cole, told NBC News Sunday that he last spoke to her about eight days ago. He said she had been performing stand-up comedy in the Los Angeles area.
Other details were not immediately available.
Hi Everyone, we now have updated posters that give a bit more info and show the type of hairstyle Tanya currently has. Please can we get these new posters circulating. Thanks in advance. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/dq2ZJTBIg5
— #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021