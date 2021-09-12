CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Firefighters were making progress on the Route fire burning in the Castaic area.
The fire caused massive back-ups on the 5 Freeway where two lanes in each direction remain closed as of Sunday morning.
Overnight, fire crews battled the flames both from the air and the ground.
The 392-acre fire broke out Saturday around 4 p.m. on the 5 Freeway one mile south of the Templin Highway.
Updated acreage numbers were not immediately available at the time of the publication of this article.
Check back for updates throughout the day as this is a developing news story.