RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News, Route Fire

CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Firefighters were making progress on the Route fire burning in the Castaic area.

The fire caused massive back-ups on the 5 Freeway where two lanes in each direction remain closed as of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Woman Cradling 3-Year-Old Baby Struck, Killed In Playa Del Rey Hit-And-Run

Overnight, fire crews battled the flames both from the air and the ground.

READ MORE: Man In Orange Wig Holds Up Nordstrom Store At Gunpoint In Mission Viejo

The 392-acre fire broke out Saturday around 4 p.m. on the 5 Freeway one mile south of the Templin Highway.

Updated acreage numbers were not immediately available at the time of the publication of this article.

MORE NEWS: Mountain Lion Known As P-22 Reemerges In Same Hollywood Hills Neighborhood As Last Year

Check back for updates throughout the day as this is a developing news story.