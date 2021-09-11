ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A transient was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a Tustin man who was working in Anaheim as a security guard.
Andrew Isaiah Godinez, 24, was taken into custody shortly after stabbing, which happened at about 10:15 p.m. at a strip mall in the 1800 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Anaheim police say Godinez was arrested as he was trying to leave the scene.
Several calls to 911 had reported a man being stabbed at the strip mall. The man was identified as 46-year-old Joseph Paul Gomez, who had been working at the strip mall as a security guard. Gomez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the attack was unprovoked.
Detectives are looking for any other witnesses to the stabbing or people who may have previously been in contact with Godinez. Anyone with information about him or the stabbing can call Anaheim police’s Homicide Detail at (714) 321-3669.