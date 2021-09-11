LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With just days left before the California recall election, gubernatorial candidates were out making the rounds, attempting to garner some additional last minute votes.
"Election is today, election is tomorrow, election is Monday," Governor Gavin Newsom said.
After attending a 9/11 commemoration events, Newsom held a virtual discussion from his bus with faith leaders.
“It’s either we reject this recall or in a matter of weeks, Larry Elder will be the next governor of California,” Newsom said during the Zoom meeting.
However, a new poll from the University of California Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times found that likely voters oppose removing Governor Newsom by 60% compared to 38% who want him out.
The leading Republican Candidate, Larry Elder, made multiple appearances Saturday, including a 9/11 commemoration in Fullerton where the GOP hopeful helped read the names of those who lost their lives that day.
Elder shoo hands with community leaders before his next stop, lunch with disabled veterans in Lake Forest.
Though she’s polling in the single digits, Caitlyn Jenner said she’s not discouraged. Jenner was at the Dream Center’s Year Long Recovery Program.
“I ended up on Skid Row for four years,” one person told Jenner, who expressed heartbreak over what people struggling with homelessness have had to endure and taking the opportunity to say that the issue of the unhoused is one of the most important in the state and that current leadership is failing to fix the problem.
“Right now, Gavin Newsom has a lot of money to throw away. The way he deals with issues is he throws money at it,” Jenner said.
Election day is Tuesday and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by September 14.