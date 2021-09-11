LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Every appearance from the Los Angeles Kings mascot, Bailey, is a reminder of what the team lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
Ace Bailey and Mark Bavis were part of the club's scouting department in 2001. The two men were on board United Airlines Flight 175, the second plane to crash into the World Trade Center.
Luc Robitaille, the president of the LA Kings, said they were struggling in about 2008 to come up with a name for the mascot when they realized it was an opportunity.
"We were talking, we were having meetings, and we were like, 'what are we going to name the mascot?' The mascot needs to have a purpose," Robitaille said. "And we just decided to go with his last name, Bailey."
In 2012, the team brought their newly won Stanley Cup to Ground Zero to celebrate their first championship title with Bailey and Bavis.