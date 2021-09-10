LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has pleaded guilty in Los Angeles to a federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender.
Petty, 43, formally entered his plea to the charge during a Zoom hearing in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday. He faces anywhere between probation and 10 years behind bars when sentenced Jan. 24, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
More than two decades before he married Minaj in 2019, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in New York in 1995 — for an incident that occurred with a 16-year-old girl in September 1994. He served about four and a half years in prison and, as a condition of his conviction, he must register as a sex offender whenever he moves.
He and the "Bang Bang" rapper moved to California after their marriage. The couple have an 11-month-old son.
