LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD is asking for help identifying the people who threw an egg at gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and physically attacked one of his aides.

Elder and his entourage were in Venice Beach in the area of 3rd Street and Rose Avenue Wednesday for a scheduled tour of a homeless encampment.

A woman on a bicycle and wearing a black gorilla mask was seen throwing an egg at Elder, who was not hit. But when an aide approached her, she yelled profanities at him and hit the left side of his face with an open hand, according to the LAPD. As Elder and his group continued walking to their vehicle, the aide was later hit in the back of a head by another man who hit him in the back of the head, and a third person who approached from the side and hit him in the face.

Police say the aide did not sustain any serious injuries and did not require medical treatment. Elder cut his tour of Venice short and was driven away from the scene.

It’s unclear if the three people sought will ultimately be charged with assault, but Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva questioned how the incident was not considered a hate crime.

“Because ‘woke privilege’ means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist,” a Facebook post from Villanueva said. “Where is the outrage from our politicians?”

Detectives are seeking help identifying the suspects. Anyone with information about any of the suspects can contact LAPD Pacific Area Detective Elliott at (310) 482-6313.