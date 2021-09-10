FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, an Orange County man is honoring the victims.

Thousands of flags were placed in the front yard of firefighter Scott Townley’s Fullerton home.

“It’s all about respect and honor to honor those guys and gals that we lost,” Townley said.

Townley honors the victims each year, but this time around, it’s bigger than ever.

“We need to do something on the west coast for our east coast brothers and sisters,” he said.

The deeply moving display includes handmade crosses for first responders who were killed that day.

A new section was created for the workers who came to the pile of debris at the World Trade Center and subsequently died after being exposed to the hazards there.

“There are literally hundreds of flags out there and there will be thousands. The list changes every day. That’s the one thing in the memorial that I have to constantly update daily,” Townley said. “To see how many of them there are. I think the numbers are what surprises me.”

Thirteen new flags were recently planted in the grass to also honor the U.S. service members killed two weeks ago in Afghanistan.

The ceremony at 863 North Woods Avenue, Fullerton, CA, will be held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. through noon.

All of the names of the people who died on 9/11 will be read.

The public is invited to attend.