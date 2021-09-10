BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) – After serving 21 years of a life sentence for a crime he did not a commit, a Bakersfield man walked out of a Kern County prison thanks to work done by the Loyola Project For the Innocent on his behalf.
Dwight Jones was wrongfully convicted in 2000 of a deadly drive-by shooting in Casa Loma Park.READ MORE: Body Located At Debs Park In Montecito Heights; Man Detained
Jones appeared Friday at Loyola Law School where he talked about his first full day of freedom.READ MORE: LAX Will Light Pylons Red, White And Blue To Mark 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks
“I got to see the Staples Center. I’m like, ‘Wow,’ you know, because I’m a Lakers fan. Just seeing regular people in regular clothes, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ We went to the store last night and I just started taking pictures because that was like, ‘Wow,'” Jones said at the press conference.
Under a deal with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Jones took an offer plea to reduce charges and secure his release.MORE NEWS: Firefighter Places Thousands Of Flags Outside Home In Remembrance Of 9/11 Victims
This is the Loyola Project For the Innocent’s fourth life without parole release in four years.