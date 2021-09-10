LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Simon Weisenthal Center’s Museum of commemorated the 20 year anniversary of 9/11 Friday with a candle lighting ceremony.
The center had a “Heroes Quilt” on display, which hung as a backdrop, and paid tribute to the fallen rescue workers, as well as video screens showing photos taken of ground zero.
“9/11 was an attack on everything that America stood for,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Weisnthal Center. “It was done in order to try and destroy our democracy and our people, and everything that we’ve been doing since that horrific day was proving the terrorists wrong.”
The center also released its newest report, entitled “September 11 Conspiracies, 20 Years Later,” which catalogues the misinformation and debunked 9/11 conspiracy theories promoted all over social media.