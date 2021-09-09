LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A certified nursing assistant was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly filming himself sexually abusing children, including two who were severely disabled, at a group home facility in the Inland Empire.
Steve Jackson Rodriguez, 37, of Pomona, was charged Wednesday in a six-count indictment that alleges he produced child pornography with three minors, two of whom were severely disabled. The children were residents at an Inland Empire group home that employed Rodriguez.READ MORE: New Tiny Home Village To Soon Open In North Hollywood
The indictment also charges Rodriguez with filming his sexual encounters with another minor, after he allegedly enticed them into engaging in sex and lewd acts.READ MORE: Stevie Wonder To Headline Global Citizen Live From LA’s Greek Theatre
Rodriguez was arrested on Aug. 25. After his Sept. 16 arraignment in Los Angeles, the case will move to a federal judge in Riverside, according to the Department of Justice. If convicted as charged, Rodriguez faces a statutory maximum penalty of life in federal prison and an additional 15 years for each count of child pornography production.MORE NEWS: LAUSD To Consider Vaccine Mandate For All Eligible Students
The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, and special agents believe Rodriguez may have had illegal sexual conduct with other victims during his employment at group homes and psychiatric care facilities where he worked as a certified nursing assistant. Anyone with information about other potential victims can call the HIS tip line at (866) 347-2423.