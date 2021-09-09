GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A beloved math teacher at Toll Middle School in Glendale has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Isaac Tashjian was admitted to the hospital with his wife Heather on Aug. 21, according to a gofundme page set up by a family friend. Her brother, Jeff Hintz, gave the heartbreaking update Thursday.
"It's with a heavy heart I need to inform you all that Isaac has passed. The lord brought him home," he wrote.
An earlier update from Heather Tashjian said she wasn't allowed to see him before she went home to recover, and that their daughter had not been aware of just how sick he was.
The gofundme campaign’s originally set out to raise $10,000 to help the family cover hospital bills, lost wages, and other needs. In six days, the campaign raised more than $16,000 from people who said Isaac Tashjian was the “best math teacher I had” and “helped shape so many lives.”