POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman and critically injured a man at a Pomona home Thursday.
Officials with the Pomona Police Department were called to the home in the 400 block of West Franklin Avenue, around 12 p.m., and discovered a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence, according the department's Sgt. Iain Miller.
A search of the house revealed a man in the backyard who had also been shot, though was still alive. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was listen in critical condition and, so far, “unable to speak to police.”
A motive for the shooting is not known and there is currently no suspect description. Police said they do not believe the incident was a murder-suicide attempt.
The name of the female victim was not immediately released.
