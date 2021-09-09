RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Detectives with the Buena Park Police Department have identified a motive in the Sept. 3 shooting of a Buena Park school bus that lead to a fatal officer-involved-shooting.

Authorities said Thursday, in a press release, that Cedric Baxter attempted to murder his estranged wife who was the school bus driver.

Police on the scene of the Sept. 3 shooting of a Buena Park School bus that lead to a fatal officer-involved-shooting. (credit: CBS)

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. A BPPD officer witnessed Baxter firing at the school bus. When the officer attempted to stop Baxter, a pursuit ensued that ended in the Buena Park School District parking lot.

“The pursuit terminated after the suspect drove through a locked fence,” Captain Frank Nunes of the Buena Park Police Department said.

Police said that two officers shot Baxter, killing him. Officers also located a firearm at the scene.

Neither the school bus driver, nor a student on the bus, were injured, nor were any officers.

The school bus driver had an active domestic violence restraining order against Baxter, who had a lengthy criminal history and, at the time of the shooting, was in violation of his parole.

