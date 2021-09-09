LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — President Joe Biden will visit Long Beach on Monday in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom at a rally held a day before the deadline to return ballots in the gubernatorial recall election.
Newsom's campaign confirmed that Biden will appear at the campaign's "final rally against the Republican recall."
“Looking forward to welcoming President @JoeBiden and Governor @GavinNewsom to Long Beach on Monday,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted Thursday. “You can be sure that when President @JoeBiden visits on Monday, I am going to thank him and the Governor for their steadfast support in taking on this pandemic. Long Beach is a national model on vaccine distribution and public health.”
On Wednesday, Newsom campaigned in Northern California with Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Long Beach stop will be part of a three-state trip by Biden, who will first travel to Boise, Idaho, on Monday to visit the National Interagency Fire Center, followed by a stop in Sacramento to “survey wildfire damage,” according to The White House.
Biden will travel to Denver on Tuesday to tout his "Build Back Better" economic- recovery agenda.
