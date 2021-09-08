LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Eligible Californians will have the opportunity to cast a ballot and make their voice heard in the upcoming California Gubernatorial Recall Election.
All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the September 14, 2021 recall election. Your county elections office will begin mailing ballots by August 16, 2021.
The recall ballot will ask two questions: 1) Do you want to recall Governor Newsom? And 2) if the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him?
If 50% or more of voters vote no, the governor will remain in office. If more than 50% vote YES, the governor will be removed from office and the person with the most votes would replace him.
Voters can vote on either one or both parts of the recall ballot.
You can cast your vote-by-mail ballot by mail with prepaid postage as long as it’s postmarked by September 14, 2021.
Or, you can cast your ballot in person to a secure ballot dropbox, to a voting location, or your county elections office by 8 p.m. on September 14, 2021.
In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.
Your ballot may also contain other local races being decided in your area.