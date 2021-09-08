LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Oscar De La Hoya has left the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.
"Hey guys, I am out of the hospital," De La Hoya said on Instagram. "I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it."
On Sept. 3, the boxer shared a video from inside the hospital saying he had contracted COVID.
De La Hoya also said that he would not be able to fight in his comeback match.
The 48-year-old fighter had been training for a comeback fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort which was scheduled for Sept. 11 at Staples Center.