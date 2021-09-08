MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Five people were injured when a military vehicle overturned on the 215 Freeway in Menifee Wednesday afternoon.
The collision occurred at 12:44 pm on the southbound side of the 215 freeway, south of McCall off-ramp where the military vehicle rolled over.
Traffic Collision – 12:44 pm I-215S, south of McCall off ramp, in @cityofmenifee. Firefighters responded to a rollover traffic collision off the freeway of a military vehicle. 5 patients (2 moderate, 3 minor) transported by ground to a local hospital. #SunCityIC pic.twitter.com/osv80Hle90
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 8, 2021
Firefighters responded to the collision and took 5 patients to a local hospital, the Riverside County Fire Department said.
The department said two of the occupants had moderate injuries and three had minor injuries.
A Sigalert was issued at 1 p.m. for the southbound 215 Freeway south of McCall Boulevard.