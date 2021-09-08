RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Menifee

MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Five people were injured when a military vehicle overturned on the 215 Freeway in Menifee Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at 12:44 pm on the southbound side of the 215 freeway, south of McCall off-ramp where the military vehicle rolled over. 

READ MORE: LAUSD To Consider Vaccine Mandate For All Eligible Students

Firefighters responded to the collision and took 5 patients to a local hospital, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The department said two of the occupants had moderate injuries and three had minor injuries. 

MORE NEWS: Santa Barbara Surf School Owner Matthew Coleman Indicted In Killings Of His 2 Young Children In Mexico

A Sigalert was issued at 1 p.m. for the southbound 215 Freeway south of McCall Boulevard.