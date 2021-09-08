TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A man died in a stabbing in Temple City late Tuesday night, and his brother, who also suffered stab wounds, is suspected in the killing.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reports that deputies were called to the 4800 block of Fiesta Avenue just before 11 p.m. where they found the two brothers with multiple stab wounds.
Both were rushed to local hospitals, where one of them died. He was not immediately identified.
The brother of the victim remains hospitalized. He is a suspect in the case.
There was no word on the exact circumstances of the stabbing or a possible motive.