LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After nearly 30 years as a staple on Los Angeles radio, DJ Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday, which also happens to be his birthday.
Dr. Dre and George Lopez will present the 52-year-old the star in front of Amoeba Music in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard at 11:30 a.m.
Big Boy is host of “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on Real 92.3, the No. 1 morning show in Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The show is also syndicated nationwide.
Big Boy has been recognized as the Radio Music Awards personality of the year four times. His YouTube channel, “BigBoyTV,” has more than 100 million views. He has also made numerous film and television appearances.