LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters on a bike ride across the country to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 are in their final stretch of their journey.
Members of the Fire Velo Club, which includes firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, rode out from the Santa Monica Pier on Aug. 1. This week, they are on the final stretch of their 4-day, 3,300-mile journey to New York.READ MORE: Composite Sketch Released Of Driver Who Fatally Hit Pedestrian In Sylmar, Then Pulled Into Gas Station To Dislodge Him
“I think we want to get it done. We want to get to Ground Zero, that place that pays tribute to all those lost,” said Buck Buchanan, a retired battalion chief and Fire Velo vice president.READ MORE: Mother Found Dead In Sylmar Home Under Suspicious Circumstances, Homicide Investigation Underway
More than 400 members of FDNY and NYPD have lost their lives from post-9/11 illnesses, and the group also wants to raise awareness of the firefighters who are still living with health problems likely caused from exposure at Ground Zero.MORE NEWS: In Emotional Video, ‘Blues Clues’ Host Steve Burns Explains Why He Left Show
The group is hoping to raise $100,000 to donate to firefighter-related charities.