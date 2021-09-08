SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) – A body was found at an upscale golf course in Orange County Wednesday.
The discovery was made around 6:15 p.m. at the San Juan Hills Golf Club on San Juan Creek Road in San Juan Capistrano.
The body was discovered at the north end of the golf course. The Orange County Coroner's Office was on the scene at about 6:30 p.m.
The identity or circumstances surrounding death has not yet been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).