RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A memorial honoring the 13 US service members who recently lost their lives in Afghanistan was vandalized Tuesday.
Flags hung at the 14th overpass for the 91 Freeway were cut in half by an unknown suspect or suspects. A citizen reported it to the Riverside Police Department.
Officers took the flags down so that a local Boy Scout troop could retire them respectfully.
There are now three new flag memorials: two at the Ivy overpass and another at the 14th overpass, to replace the vandalized flags.
"We felt really bad about that and we wanted to replace that and show that the community wasn't the vandals," said Sal Atiel Garnica, a Riverside resident. "The community is the people that are coming together to show support."
Riverside police said the vandalism could amount to a felony. If you know any information about this crime that could help officers call the Riverside Police Department.