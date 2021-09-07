LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Orange County’s oldest Taco Bell restaurant, which donned the chain’s original design, closed on Tuesday, the company confirmed.
"We can confirm that the restaurant at 699 S Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach is closing today, September 7th," Taco Bell said in a statement. "Unfortunately, lease renewal was not an option and we're sad to see it close."
The location was opened in 1967 and has been the oldest operating Taco Bell in Orange County, the company said.
The location's owner, Steve Smith, shared a post of the closure on Facebook with a caption saying, "The end of an era Taco Bell Laguna Beach closing after 54 years."
Taco Bell’s headquarters are located in Irvine.