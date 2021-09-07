LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A masseuse who claimed to be a personal trainer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and may have more victims, police said.
Deontae Williams, 30, was arrested Sunday and is being held on $200,000 bail, according to the LAPD and jail records. Police say he has worked as a masseuse and a security guard, and has traveled to several states while California was under safer-at-home orders last year.
Police did not give details of Williams' arrest. However, investigators say Williams approaches lone women with business cards that identify him as a personal trainer, then he "engages in inappropriate sexual conduct."
Williams is described as a 30-year-old, 6-foot-2 Black man with black hair and brown eyes. The LAPD says he is known to frequent several gyms, parks, beaches, and malls in and around Los Angeles County.
Anyone with information about Williams or believes they are a victim can contact the LAPD Topanga Division’s detectives at (818) 756-4820.