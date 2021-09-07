LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a police chase ended in a multivehicle crash in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.
The chase began at about 2:30 a.m. when Los Angeles police attempted to pull over a Dodger Challenger whose driver had failed to yield.READ MORE: Several Hurt After Car Slams Into Homeless Encampment In Koreatown
After a short pursuit the Challenger slammed into two other cars at Van Ness Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.READ MORE: Giraffe Makes Labor Day Appearance At Santa Monica Pier
No one was seriously hurt and no LAPD vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. It’s unclear how many people were riding in the Challenger and if anyone was arrested.
The exact details of what lead up to the pursuit were unknown.MORE NEWS: Bear Wanders Through Sierra Madre Neighborhood On Labor Day
Several lanes of Sunset Boulevard remained shut down as of 5 a.m.