LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With exactly seven days until the Recall Election, more than 1.3 million ballots have been returned in LA County, and the gubernatorial candidates are making their last push.
Conservative radio host Larry Elder was in El Monte Tuesday where he promised to lower taxes.
“When I get to Sacramento, small business people are going to have a friend,” said Elder. “We are going to turn around this anti-business attitude.”
Governor Gavin Newsom was at a phone bank in the Bay Area to urge people to vote no on the Recall, which he calls a Republican effort.
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke during a webinar in which he focused on rising crime rates in the state.
“It’s all about doing the right thing,” said Faulconer. “Not as we saw earlier this year when so many folks decided to, what they thought was, the politically correct thing when they advocated defunding police departments.”
Businessman John Cox was in Modesto where he said affordable housing and the homelessness crisis were his priorities.
"The voters of this state are being treated to a steady torrent of TV commercials talking about fear," said Cox. "Fear of the pandemic or talking about racial and other issues."
Roughly 22 million vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out across the state.