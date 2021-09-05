LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A vigil was held Saturday night for Angel De Marcos, the victim of a road rage incident in downtown Los Angeles.
Mourners gathered at Figueroa and 17th streets where the 22-year-old De Marcos was killed Thursday.READ MORE: Motive Still Not Known In Double Homicide In Long Beach
De Marcos was involved in a traffic accident with another driver. He pulled over to exchange information.READ MORE: Long Beach Teen Fatally Struck By Suspected DUI Driver While Walking In Mark Crosswalk In Long Beach
A witness says that is when the other driver drove directly toward De Marcos, forcing him to jump onto the hood of her car.
The driver then allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed at which point he fell off her car.MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Florida Gunman Wearing Body Armor Kills 4, Including Mom Still Cradling Baby
Police are still looking for the road rage suspect who was reportedly driving a dark grey Kia Optima.