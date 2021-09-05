SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — The U.S. Navy has identified five sailors who have been declared dead in a helicopter crash in the Pacific Ocean.
The chopper took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln, a carrier based in San Diego, Tuesday and crashed 60 miles off the coast of San Diego.
The deceased included:
• Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California;
• Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia;
• Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia;
• Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland; and
• Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.
The chopper was a Seahawk used for anti-submarine warfare delivering special forces to missions in search and rescue. An investigation into the helicopter crash was underway.