By CBSLA Staff
SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — The U.S. Navy has identified five sailors who have been declared dead in a helicopter crash in the Pacific Ocean.

The chopper took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln, a carrier based in San Diego, Tuesday and crashed 60 miles off the coast of San Diego.

The deceased included:

• Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California;

File Photo of Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California. (photo credit: Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora)

• Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia;

File Photo of Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia. (photo credit: Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora)

• Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia;

File Photo of Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia, with wife Megan, and son Caulder. He is survived by his wife and son. (photo credit: Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora)

• Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland; and

File Photo of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland. (photo credit: Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora)

• Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

File Photo of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri. (photo credit: Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora)

The chopper was a Seahawk used for anti-submarine warfare delivering special forces to missions in search and rescue. An investigation into the helicopter crash was underway.