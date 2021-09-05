SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – In South Orange County, an event to honor fallen military service members, as well as a show of support for their families, was held Sunday.

More than 1,000 people marched from El Camino Real down Avendia Del Mar, along a busy commercial corridor, as a way for the community to show its pride as it has for decades.

The group walked nearly a mile to the Marine Memorial where the mood shifted to a more somber setting, as the National Anthem was sung, the pledge of allegiance recited and the names of the 13 fallen service members, killed in the bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August.

“I think it’s really super important that we be Americans and support our troops right now. They gave us our freedom and this is the least we can do,” said Mila Olbrich of San Clemente.

Veteran Wayne Yost, who was at the march, noted that the vast majority of people at the event today have never served in the military, but show up out of support.

“A day like today is bittersweet,” he said.

Another marcher, Donna Finney, pointed out that San Clemente is a community of Marines that border Camp Pendleton.

“Those guys are most of our town,” she said.

The local VFW brought 150 veterans to event today and organizers said the march is just their way of showing Camp Pendleton that they can heal.