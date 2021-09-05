ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The hunt continued Sunday for a gunman who killed a woman in a car-to-car shooting on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia.
Initially, officers received a report of a black Mercedes that had crashed into a wall. Inside, they located the woman who had actually been shot. She died at the scene.READ MORE: Police Continue To Search For Road Rage Suspect As Mourners Remember Angel De Marcos
The shooting unfolded Saturday afternoon near the Baldwin Avenue offramp on the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare.
Investigators spent the day Saturday searching for clues in the shooting. The eastbound lanes of the freeway remain closed throughout the day.
Officials have not released a motive or a description of the suspect vehicle.READ MORE: Car Cruise In Inland Empire To Honor 13 Service Members Killed In Afghanistan
The killing remains under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Motive Still Not Known In Double Homicide In Long Beach