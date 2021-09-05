LOS ANGLESS (AP) — Steven Duggar hit a tiebreaking two-run triple after being called up earlier in the day, Brandon Belt homered, and the San Francisco Giants wrapped up their key weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-4 win Sunday to take the NL West lead.

Albert Pujols hit career home run No. 678 with a pinch-hit, two-run drive in the ninth off Giants closer Jake McGee, who allowed Max Muncy’s single one out later then retired Mookie Betts on a called third strike. The final out went to replay and was confirmed after right fielder Mike Yastrzemski caught Justin Turner’s fly against the netting in foul territory.

Brandon Crawford had an RBI double and Darin Ruf singled home a run in the second as San Francisco beat Walker Buehler (13-3) for the first time. He had gone 7-0 with a 1.83 ERA over his initial 12 outings and 10 starts against the Giants. The right-hander hadn’t allowed more than five runs since giving up six to Colorado on Sept. 2, 2019.

The Giants tagged Buehler for a season-high six runs on seven hits over three innings in the final regular-season matchup between the rivals. San Francisco (87-50) now holds a one-game division lead and owns any tiebreakers with the defending World Series champions (86-51) after winning the season series 10-9.

And here’s how close these clubs played in 2021: The Dodgers outscored the Giants head-to-head 80-78.

Dominic Leone pitched a perfect inning in the first start of his career in a second straight bullpen game for San Francisco after the Dodgers relied on relievers in the series opener Friday

night when David Price couldn’t go.

José Álvarez entered for the second and surrendered Will Smith’s RBI single before winner Zack Littell (2-0) relieved and struck out two.

“Back-to-back bullpen days are tough,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “That’s no secret. Sort of a hallmark of this team is being able to handle challenging situations and being good at handling challenging situations.”

San Francisco avoided losing three straight series for the first time all season.

