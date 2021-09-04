Here are the top stories you might not have heard about this week:
Comedian Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Rogan has spoken out against vaccines in the past. Rock star Gene Simmons also tested positive for COVID Tuesday. The 72-year-old vaccinated member of Kiss canceled tour dates to recover.
Five service members are still missing after a US Navy helicopter crashed into the ocean about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego Tuesday. One crew member was rescued after the chopper crashed during a routine flight operation.
New images were released of suspects in a drive-by shooting outside Knotts Berry Farm. Buena Park police said the shooting happened July 9 near the front entrance of the theme park. A teenage boy and another person were shot.