BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for Matthews Street Park in Boyle Heights.
It is the first Prop 68-funded park in Los Angeles.
Boyle Heights is considered among the lowest park-per-resident places in the city.
L.A. city officials say they are working to expand local park access and quality in communities of color.
Prop 68 was passed in 2018 and authorized $4 billion in bonds to fund state and local parks and environmental protection projects.