LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both Santee High School and Maple Primary Center were temporarily on lockdown Thursday following a shooting outside the schools that injured at least two people, including a student.
The Los Angeles School Police Department reported the shooting at about 2 p.m. on the outskirts of the school, located 1921 Maple Ave., just south of the 10 Freeway and east of the 1-10.
“LASPD is treating one gunshot victim on the perimeter,” Los Angeles School Police tweeted. “LAPD & LAFD are onscene. Santee HS has been placed on lockdown. A perimeter has been established. Please stay clear of the area.”
L.A. School Police confirmed the victim was a student of Santee High School. An officer placed a tourniquet on the victim and paramedics took that person to the hospital where they were said to be in stable condition.
LASPD later reported an additional gunshot victim was down on the perimeter of Maple Primary Center located at Maple Ave and 36th Street down the street from the high school.
The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
LASPD will remain on scene while conducting an investigation.