SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A 56-year-old Santa Clarita massage therapist was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assaulting at least one of his clients.
Jorge Panama was taken into custody at his massage parlor, Massage Plus Healing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reports.
Panama is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in April while he was giving her a massage.
According to authorities, Panama was also arrested back in October of 2018 over similar allegations that occurred at the same massage parlor, which was then called “Stretch Therapeutic Healing Spa.”
However, at the time investigators did not have enough evidence and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges, the sheriff's department reports.
Investigators believe there may be more victims in the case. Anyone with information should call the LASD Special Victims Bureau toll free tip line at 877-710-5273.