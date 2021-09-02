FRESNO (CBSLA) — Grape harvesters in Central California have been contending with scorching heat this season.
Harvesters have been attempting to avoid the high temperatures by picking grapes at night.
Harvesting machines have been making their way through vineyards to shake off pinot grigio grapes.
Farmers are relieved that smoke from wildfires didn’t cause any concerns for their crops after a summer of record heat.
"Specifically what we saw with grapes is that there was a delay in maturing simply because plants are a lot like humans," Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said Wednesday. "They slow down when it gets over that 102 mark, we saw a lot of days that were well above that."
In Fresno County, about half of the grape crop goes into making raisins. The other half is split between wine grapes and table grapes.