SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Another local city is now using cameras to try and help police fight crime.

Police installed a dozen cameras around the main shopping district in Seal Beach that have the capability to send back live pictures and record criminal activity.

Downtown business owner E.J. Liston hadn’t heard about the security cameras but she said she is all for it.

“I mean I think that’s a really great idea,” Liston said. “I have cameras here on my property but they only see so much.”

The cameras were also installed along the beach and in parking lots.

“I think there should be cameras everywhere in our lives,” said Irvine resident Lynea Landis. “Forget about privacy, let’s get this going.”

“I agree,” said Irvine resident Ron Landis. “With cameras, I think there would be a lot less crime. I think it’s a great idea. I think they should do it everywhere, 24/7.”

Several other cities in Orange County have surveillance systems to deter crime. Seal Beach police say it’s a cost-effective way to help officers identify and apprehend suspects.

The department plans to put up more cameras in the future.

“I understand the arguments,” said Huntington Beach resident Natasha Matkin-Hayes. “It might be an invasion of privacy but I think public safety outweighs that interest at this point. I’m all about public safety.”

The cameras have only been up for a couple of weeks but officers say they have already been able to nab suspects involved in a theft in town.

By the officers looking at the security camera footage, they were able to get the suspect’s vehicle description and make an arrest.