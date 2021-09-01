LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A stretch of the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley will be renamed in honor of Encino native Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.
A portion of the freeway in Encino will be designated as the Dr. Sally Ride Memorial Highway after a resolution was passed Tuesday by the state legislature.READ MORE: Britney Spears' Attorney Accuses Jamie Spears Of Trying To 'Extort' $2 Million In Fees Before Stepping Down As Conservator
“As the first American woman in space, Dr. Sally Ride made history when she shattered the highest glass ceiling,” said Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino, who authored the resolution. “A proud Valley native, her legacy continues to inspire young people to reach for the stars, and I am immensely proud to help rename a portion of Highway 101 in Encino in her memory.”READ MORE: Metro Announces Photo Enforcement Program For Crenshaw District In October
Ride remains the youngest American astronaut to have traveled to space, having done so at the age of 32.
She died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 61.MORE NEWS: Lawsuit Claims Beverly Hills Police Officers Racially Profiling Minorities
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)