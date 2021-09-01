LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, the podcast host and comedian announced Wednesday.

“I GOT COVID,” Rogan captioned a video posted to Instagram. “My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all.”

“I got back from the road Saturday night and was feeling very weary,” he said in the video. “I had a headache, and I just felt rundown.”

Rogan, 54, said he “just to be cautious,” he isolated himself from his family and started getting “fevers and sweats” throughout the night.

“I knew what was going on,” he said. “I got up in the morning, and got tested.”

Rogan said his test came back positive for COVID. Following the test, he began taking several medications, including monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak and prednisone, he said. He also took an NAD drip and a vitamin D drip.

“I did that three days in a row,” he said. “And here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great. I really only had one bad day — Sunday sucked.”

He said in addition to the Nashville show, his New Orleans show scheduled for Saturday is also being postponed.