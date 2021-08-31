BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A new lawsuit against the City of Beverly Hills claims that the police officers are racially profiling minorities.

Fashion executive Salehe Bembury is a part of a class-action lawsuit accusing the city of racial profiling. Bembury said he was stopped by officers for allegedly jaywalking and harassed because he’s black.

When his video went viral, Beverly Hills Police immediately posted the officer’s body-cam video to show what they say is an officer following procedure. The video shows the officer asking for Bembury’s identification and then asking for permission to check him for weapons.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd, said that Beverly Hills targeted people of color via a task force dubbed “Operation Safe Street and Rodeo Drive Task Force.”

“The City of Beverly Hills Police Department has been in hot water for a long time,” said Constitutional Rights Attorney Alexandria Kazarian.

According to the suit, the most recent department numbers show the task force arrested 106 people, with 105 of those being African American and one Latino.

“I mean, that’s just inexcusable,” said Kazarian. “There’s absolutely no way that the city of Beverly Hills is going to be able to argue that there was some kind fo non-racially motivated basis for those arrests.”

The lawsuit alleges that people were stopped for offenses like rollerskating, riding a scooter and jaywalking. It goes on to say that a number of those incidents resulted in no charges for lack of cause and evidence.

“They’re all very minor issues and if they are just targeting people who are doing those kinds of things on the sidewalk, there should be a wide range of people that are being targeted,” Kazarian said.

City officials told CBSLA that they will release a statement once the lawsuit is filed.