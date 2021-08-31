SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department was transporting three people to the hospital after a multi-victim shooting Tuesday night in South Los Angeles.
The incident occurred in the 1000 block of West 64th Street.
Two men were shot and were being transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another person who attempted to flee the scene broke their leg.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three male suspects were seen running from the scene.
The shooting is under investigation.