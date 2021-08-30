RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tropical Storm Ida, which slammed Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, has cancelled several flights that were scheduled to depart and arrive at LAX Monday.

Utility vehicles sit on a lot as rain batters downtown New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall. – “Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the NHC wrote in an advisory on Sunday. Ida struck the port, which is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) directly south of New Orleans, at 1655 GMT, packing maximum sustained winds estimated at 150 miles per hour. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ida killed at least one person and left more than a million without power in Louisiana.

The storm and the damage it left in its wake canceled more than 170 flights out of New Orleans, at least eight that were either into or out of Los Angeles International Airport — including a Spirit Airlines flight that was scheduled to depart at 6:10 a.m., and seven others that were set to arrive.

However, the storm is continuing a destructive path into southwestern Mississippi and could impact other flights throughout the day.

Travelers should call their airlines to check on their flights before heading out to the airport.