LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tropical Storm Ida, which slammed Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, has cancelled several flights that were scheduled to depart and arrive at LAX Monday.
Ida killed at least one person and left more than a million without power in Louisiana.
The storm and the damage it left in its wake canceled more than 170 flights out of New Orleans, at least eight that were either into or out of Los Angeles International Airport — including a Spirit Airlines flight that was scheduled to depart at 6:10 a.m., and seven others that were set to arrive.
However, the storm is continuing a destructive path into southwestern Mississippi and could impact other flights throughout the day.
Travelers should call their airlines to check on their flights before heading out to the airport.