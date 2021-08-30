SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Pentagon announced Monday that the last U.S. troops had left Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war. “Every single U.S. service member is out of Afghanistan, I can say that with absolute certainty,” General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command, said at a briefing.
“I feel good that we are getting out of there,” said Justin Loza, a US air force veteran. “I also feel bad that we are leaving a lot of people that have helped us behind.”
The last U.S. flight out of Afghanistan left at 3:29 p.m. ET, McKenzie said. The heads of the State Department and Defense Department teams were among the last to leave: Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson and Major General Chris Donahue.
The 18th Airborne Corps posted a photo of the last soldier to leave Afghanistan. He was identified as Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, by the Defense Department’s media arm, DVIDs.