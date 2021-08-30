RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, San Bernardino National Forest

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The United States Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests will temporarily close beginning Tuesday night over wildfire concerns.

“We made the difficult decision to temporarily close all National Forests in CA in order to better provide public & firefighter safety due to extreme fire conditions, the USFS said.

The closure will go into effect on Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. and last through Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The San Bernardino National Forest is part of this closure.